Kyotera Dedicates Special Clinic Days for Elderly Patients

In short
Dr Edward Muwanga, the District Health Officer says that the district executive committee together with the health department resolved that Thursday will now be a special treatment day for elderly persons in government health facilities within the area.
Kyotera Dedicates Special Clinic Days for Elderly Patients16 Aug 2020, 08:05 Comments 171 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Interview
An Elderly Woman being helped from Boda Boda to recieve free medical care at Masaka diocease's health camp. Kyotera District is Designing a specail program for such patients in public facilities
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.