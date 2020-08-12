In short
The two institutional quarantine centres the district was operating in Nabigasa and Kakuuto sub-counties are currently closed; leaving the area with no facility where Covid-19 suspects can be admitted for monitoring.
Kyotera District Closes Quarantine Centers Over Lack of Funds
