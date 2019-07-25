Kyotera District Service Commission Secretary Arrested over Extortion

In short
According to Sikahwa, they registered a number of complaints from job applicants implicating Kayinga for soliciting bribes from them with promises of helping them to secure public service jobs in the district.
Kyotera District Service Commission Secretary Arrested over Extortion25 Jul 2019, 19:29 Comments 120 Views Kyotera, Uganda Crime Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aaron Muyonga Kayinga Kyotera District Service Commission Secretary accused of money extortion police station public service
Mentioned: Kyotera District Service Commission Aaron Muyonga Kayinga Kyotera District Service Kyakonda Village Commission Secretary Kyotera Police station Kyotera District Police Commander Human Resources Officer Rose Nalubowa Rose Sikahwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.