Kyotera DP Approves Late MP Ssentongo’s Lawyer Daughter To Replace Her

19 Dec 2020, 10:56 Comments 188 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Health Updates
Joseph Ssentongo, the widower, and his daughter Fortunate Rose Nantongo who has been selected to replace her mother

Henry Ssemakula, one of DP’s lead campaigners in Kyotera, has confirmed that a meeting they held on Friday evening decided that Nantongo be fronted as the perfect candidate for the tough race.

 

