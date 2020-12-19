In short
Henry Ssemakula, one of DP’s lead campaigners in Kyotera, has confirmed that a meeting they held on Friday evening decided that Nantongo be fronted as the perfect candidate for the tough race.
Kyotera DP Approves Late MP Ssentongo's Lawyer Daughter To Replace Her
Joseph Ssentongo, the widower, and his daughter Fortunate Rose Nantongo who has been selected to replace her mother
A crisis meeting held on Friday DP proposes Ssentongo's daughter to replace her She has agreed to contest
