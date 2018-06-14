Ezekiel Ssekweyama and Davis Buyondo
Family Petitions President for Fresh Probe into Infamous Rakai Murder

14 Jun 2018 Kyotera, Uganda
Pastor Mugambe Steven who was killed with eight family members Courtesy Photo

Pastor Mugambe Steven who was killed with eight family members

Michael Mugambe, a relative of the deceased says they are not convinced by the manner in which the matter was handled by police, leading to the eventual acquittal of the suspects. He says that the family was betrayed by the poor investigations conducted by the police.

 

