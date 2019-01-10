Fahad Jjingo
Kyotera Gets New District Service Commission

10 Jan 2019 Kyotera, Uganda

Michael Fred Kaweesi, the acting Chief Administrative Officer, says that the lack of a district service commission has hindered service delivery because many positions in the district are vacant.

 

