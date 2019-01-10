Kyotera Gets New District Service Commission

In short
Michael Fred Kaweesi, the acting Chief Administrative Officer, says that the lack of a district service commission has hindered service delivery because many positions in the district are vacant.
Kyotera Gets New District Service Commission10 Jan 2019, 07:41 Comments 143 Views Kyotera, Uganda Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: kyotera district service commission service commission warned against bribes vaccant district position
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.