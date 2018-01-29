In short
According to Kisekulo, several fishmongers in Kasensero and Kyotera markets are now jobless because of harassment by the UPDF solders. He warned the minister during the official opening of Kasolo Foundation training facility in Kyotera to reign in on the soldiers or else he will incite the fishermen to rise against them.
Kyotera Chairman Threatens to Incite Residents Against UPDF Soldiers
Fishermen are complaining against UPDF soldiers involved in operations against illegal fishing
