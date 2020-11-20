Kyotera Under Lockdown As Protests Escalate

In short
Both day and night patrols will continue until the new lockdown is lifted and residents in the area have been told to remain at home and to avoid unnecessary movements which may cause their arrest. meantime, Uniform and plainclothed police and armed officers are patrolling the communities to put out the fire and to clear the barricades out of the roads, and to enforce the law.
Kyotera Under Lockdown As Protests Escalate20 Nov 2020, 08:39 Comments 312 Views Kyotera District, Uganda Security Politics Business and finance Updates
Retail and wholesale shops in Kyotera town being locked as the town remains deserted on a third day.
