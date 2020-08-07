Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Kyotera Woman MP Denounces Democratic Party

Robina Ssentongo, Kyotera Womam MP who is denouncing DP she joined three years ago

She noted that her struggles to secure for the party a key position in Parliament, her contribution has not been appreciated by the top leadership that instead chose to insults her character. Ssentongo says that she is also disappointed with the party’s top leadership, which has focussed more energies on promoting disunity.

 

