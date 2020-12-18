In short
The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga announced the death of the legislator during plenary, saying she had succumbed to COVID-19. The speaker, who led legislators to hold a moment of silence for their colleague, said she would defer the norm of holding a special session for the deceased up to a time when the situation allows.
Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo Dead Top story18 Dec 2020, 12:52 Comments 367 Views Kyotera, Uganda Lifestyle Breaking news
In short
