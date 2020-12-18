Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo Dead Top story

18 Dec 2020, 12:52 Comments 367 Views Kyotera, Uganda Lifestyle Breaking news
Robina Ssentongo, director Kitovu Mobile in an interview with URN Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga announced the death of the legislator during plenary, saying she had succumbed to COVID-19. The speaker, who led legislators to hold a moment of silence for their colleague, said she would defer the norm of holding a special session for the deceased up to a time when the situation allows.

 

