L. Kijjanebarola Disappearance: Increasing Typhoid Cases Worry Residents, Leaders

3 Jan 2022, 14:58 Comments 112 Views Rakai town, Uganda Health Human rights Environment Updates
Some of the children at Kalunga landing site who are suffered from typhoid and some on treatment

In short
Resty Namaganda, a health worker at the landing site attributes it to a lack of clean and safe water sources and the absence of pit latrines in most homes.

 

