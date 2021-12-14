L. Kijjanebarola Fails To Reappear Amidst Persistent Rainfall

In short
According to the affected residents and local leaders, their hope for the lake to return has reduced since the water has kept on diminishing. They say that more than 50 cows and 40 pigs have died due to lack of water.
L. Kijjanebarola Fails To Reappear Amidst Persistent Rainfall14 Dec 2021, 08:03 Comments 242 Views Rakai town, Uganda Environment Human rights Politics Updates
Tagged with: Even with persistent rainfall L. Kijjanebarola Fails To Reappear Residents hit by water scarcity
