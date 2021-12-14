Davis Buyondo
L. Kijjanebarola Fails To Reappear Amidst Persistent Rainfall

14 Dec 2021, 08:03 Comments 242 Views Rakai town, Uganda Environment Human rights Politics Updates
A resident showing a dry area where the lake occupied previously.

In short
According to the affected residents and local leaders, their hope for the lake to return has reduced since the water has kept on diminishing. They say that more than 50 cows and 40 pigs have died due to lack of water.

 

