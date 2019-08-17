In short
In the August 16th orders, Kulabako faults the university authorities for executing the eviction unlawfully. On Friday, URN broke a story in which Makerere university Estates and Works department forcefully evicted Kitumba with the help of university security and Uganda Police force following the expiry of his contract.
Labor Officer Halts Eviction of former MAK Director
Eng. Frank Kitumba (in set) with his properties outside his university residence following is forceful eviction on Friday
In short
