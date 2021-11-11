Laboratory Technologist Arrested For Forging COVID-19 Test Results for Fugitive

In short
A detective told URN on condition of anonymity that Waswa was picked up on Wednesday evening on a tip-off from his colleagues who faulted him for issuing fake COVID-19 positive test results to a wanted person.
Laboratory Technologist Arrested For Forging COVID-19 Test Results for Fugitive11 Nov 2021, 13:57 Comments 109 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Jinja Jinja Central police station Mathew Kirabo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.