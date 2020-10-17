Namugabi Eva
19:07

Labour Export Companies Close Down

17 Oct 2020, 18:56 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Lifestyle Report
UAERA board led by the chairperson Baker Akantambira in the middle

UAERA board led by the chairperson Baker Akantambira in the middle

In short
The Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) says that reopening for the recruitment agencies without domestic workers on board is as good as extending the suspension.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies ministry of gender ,labour and social Development

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.