Labour Export Firms Propose New Measures To Curtail Human Trafficking

In short
The new measures suggest harmonized training curriculum for labour export agencies and Ugandans; partnership with foreign law firms to arbitrate violations of labour rights as well as foreign non governmental organizations working against exploitation of labour and trafficking in persons among others.
Labour Export Firms Propose New Measures To Curtail Human Trafficking9 Nov 2019, 16:46 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Issa Kato Speaking With Journalists On The Sideline of a Meeting of the Federation At Crested Towers On Saturday
