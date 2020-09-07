Kukunda Judith
18:20

Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana Remanded

7 Sep 2020, 18:16 Comments 151 Views Court Updates
State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana. Courtesy Picture

State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana.

In short
Rukutana was captured in a video that went viral on social media showing him grabbing a gun from one of his bodyguards and started shooting at a vehicle belonging to supporters of his political rival Naome Kabasharira. At the time of the incident, Rukutana had just lost the Rushere country NRM flag to Kabasharira.

 

Tagged with: 2020 NRM primaries Mwesigwa Rukutana Naome Kabasharira Rukutana Remanded

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.