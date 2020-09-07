Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana Remanded

In short
Rukutana was captured in a video that went viral on social media showing him grabbing a gun from one of his bodyguards and started shooting at a vehicle belonging to supporters of his political rival Naome Kabasharira. At the time of the incident, Rukutana had just lost the Rushere country NRM flag to Kabasharira.
Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana Remanded7 Sep 2020, 18:16 Comments 151 Views Court Updates
In short
