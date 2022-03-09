In short
Lydia Bwiite, the Senior Legal Associate at the Platform for Labour Action says the government prides itself in Uganda's cheap labour force to attract investments, which gives investors a leeway to exploit desperate Ugandans.
"There should be changes in the land laws because the Buganda system where a ‘Kibanja’ owner is answerable to a ‘Title holder’ has failed, and all Bibanja owners should get land titles.
Labour Rights Groups Ask Gov't to Implement Minimum Wage Recommendations9 Mar 2022, 08:30 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.