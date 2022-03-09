Nebert Rugadya
08:33

Labour Rights Groups Ask Gov't to Implement Minimum Wage Recommendations

9 Mar 2022, 08:30 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Updates

In short
Lydia Bwiite, the Senior Legal Associate at the Platform for Labour Action says the government prides itself in Uganda's cheap labour force to attract investments, which gives investors a leeway to exploit desperate Ugandans.

"There should be changes in the land laws because the Buganda system where a ‘Kibanja’ owner is answerable to a ‘Title holder’ has failed, and all Bibanja owners should get land titles.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.