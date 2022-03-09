In short

Lydia Bwiite, the Senior Legal Associate at the Platform for Labour Action says the government prides itself in Uganda's cheap labour force to attract investments, which gives investors a leeway to exploit desperate Ugandans.



"There should be changes in the land laws because the Buganda system where a ‘Kibanja’ owner is answerable to a ‘Title holder’ has failed, and all Bibanja owners should get land titles.