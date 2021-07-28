Lack of Ambulance Services in West Nile Districts Hindering Referral of Covid-19 Patients

In short
In Arua district, there is only one ambulance, which is inadequate to manage Covid19 cases in the district. Paul Drileba, the acting District Health Officer says the situation has become difficult to manage in the four sub-counties. Since they struggle to ensure timely referral of cases to Arua.
Lack of Ambulance Services in West Nile Districts Hindering Referral of Covid-19 Patients28 Jul 2021, 17:44 Comments 86 Views Arua, Uganda Health Local government Report
Arua RDC Festus Ayikobua addressing leaders from Terego, Madi Okollo and Arua City during a meeting on status of covid19 pandemic in Arua.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.