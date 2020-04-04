Lack of Basic Needs Pushing Kasese Residents to Town Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

In short
Hundreds of people still come to Kasese town on a daily basis, running their business routines, disregarding the coronavirus threat. A spot check by a URN reporter on Saturday found that hundreds of residents walk distances to work, while several others are using their cars, despite a ban on both public and private transport.
Lack of Basic Needs Pushing Kasese Residents to Town Despite COVID-19 Lockdown4 Apr 2020, 18:02 Comments 56 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Corona Virus defied lock down town dwellers
Mentioned: lock down
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.