Lack of Basic Needs Pushing Kasese Residents to Town Despite COVID-19 Lockdown

Town dwellers have opted to converge for discussions during the lock down

Hundreds of people still come to Kasese town on a daily basis, running their business routines, disregarding the coronavirus threat. A spot check by a URN reporter on Saturday found that hundreds of residents walk distances to work, while several others are using their cars, despite a ban on both public and private transport.

 

