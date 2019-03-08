Lack of BP Machines Thwarts Preeclampsia Treatment in Lira District

In short
The condition, which usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal, can lead to serious, even fatal, complications if left untreated. It is known to be a major cause of maternal mortality worldwide.
Lack of BP Machines Thwarts Preeclampsia Treatment in Lira District8 Mar 2019, 12:51 Comments 131 Views Health Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: HEPS-Uganda lira district pre-eclampsia in uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.