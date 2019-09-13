In short
The district council recently faulted the Uganda Medical Board for failing to endorse the retirement of up to 12 staff who were no longer able to perform their duties as a result of ill health. Although the affected staff are no longer working, the district could not replace them until their files are disposed of by the medical council.
Lack of Contacts Delayed Retirement of Mentally Ill Staff in Nakaseke
Lukese Modern Primary School. Some of the schools affected by mentally ill teachers who have taken long to be retired
