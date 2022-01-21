Lack of Field Epidemiologists Blamed for Slow Tackling of Diseases

In short
Dr Alex Riolexus Ario, the Director of the Uganda National Institute of Public Health says Uganda needs to have at least one field epidemiologist at the district level to identify problems faster and handle public health emergencies better.
Lack of Field Epidemiologists Blamed for Slow Tackling of Diseases21 Jan 2022, 07:07 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
