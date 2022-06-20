Lack of Food Fueling Malnutrition Among Children in Bukhonzo

More than 500,000 children might die by 2025 is nothing is done to address urban malnutrition Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Jetress Ithungu, the Kasese District LC V Vice chairperson, says that more than 50% of the children in the district are stunted either physically or intellectually due to food insecurity and poor feeding behaviors. She argued that many parents are selling off their food to meet the rising cost of living.