Lack of Funds Delays Construction of Mbarara District Administration Block

In short
Balam Ndyaguma, the Speaker Mbarara District council, says they will use the delay to come up with a new physical plan covering 40 hectares as opposed to the 25 hectares they had initially thought of since various people have applied for space to construct their offices near the headquarters.
Lack of Funds Delays Construction of Mbarara District Administration Block10 Nov 2020, 14:44 Comments 155 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Delay to shift to Bwizibwera lack of funds
Mentioned: Mbarara District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.