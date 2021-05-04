Nebert Rugadya
09:49

Lack of Infrastructure, Cost of Land Keep Housing Expensive

4 May 2021, 09:48 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
In an apologetic mood, Byarugaba admitted that they have not performed to the expectation of Ugandans as per the promises of constructing low-cost houses. Currently, the cheapest so-called low-cost house in NSSF-developed estates goes for 120 million Shillings to 150 million.

 

Tagged with: Housing

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.