Lack of Master Plan Hindering Operations of Kabarole Agro-Industrial Park

In short
However, to date, there is no single activity taking place in the area. While explaining the delay, the Kabarole district Assistant Chief Administrative Officer – ACAO, Michael Kisembo, said that the district lacks a master plan.
Lack of Master Plan Hindering Operations of Kabarole Agro-Industrial Park12 Mar 2020, 11:45 Comments 128 Views Business and finance Agriculture Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Kabarole Kabarole Agro-industrial park Khadija Nakakande Micheal Kisembo NAADS NARO Salim Saleh
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.