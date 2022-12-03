Hafitha Issa
11:26

Lack of Permanent EAC Court Affecting Service Delivery - Court President

3 Dec 2022, 11:17 Comments 55 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Court Report

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 40 days long court sessions held at the Commercial Court in Uganda, Justice Nestor Kayobera said that, the ad-hoc nature of service for the Judges contributes to delay in hearing and determination of cases.

 

