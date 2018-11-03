Lack of Toilets In Masaka Public Schools Irks Sub County Leaders

In short
Maureen Namukasa, a teacher at Kaseta Primary school, says they have decided to ask parents to contribute money to put up another structure because the pupils pit latrine collapsed last week due the heavy down pour.
Lack of Toilets In Masaka Public Schools Irks Sub County Leaders3 Nov 2018, 12:01 Comments 184 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Analysis
Gerald Nsambu Masaka District Senior Inspector of School addressing the gathering Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.