EDSON KINENE
11:45

Lack of Protective Equipment Hindering Management of COVID-19 in Bushenyi, Rubirizi

6 Apr 2020, 11:43 Comments 111 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Health Misc Breaking news

In short
A nurse who Spoke on condition of anonymity, at Bushenyi Ishaka Health center IV, says they have been struggling to attend to suspects of corona and they have resorted to buying them out of their pockets at between 2000 and 5000 shillings.

 

