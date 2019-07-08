Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Lack of Public Toilets at Mutukula Border Post Irks Traders

8 Jul 2019, 07:32 Comments 211 Views Mutukula, Tanzania Environment Misc Updates
A section of Leaders of the Cross Border Traders at Mutukula alongside Officials of the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, Inspecting the One Border Stop Point at Mutukula

Janiper Nassiwa, the EASSI project chairperson for Mutukula border, said hundreds of traders and passengers who use the OSBP facility find difficulties answering nature’s call due to lack of public lavatories.

 

