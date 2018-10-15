Lack of Qualifications Frustrates LDU Recruitment in Nebbi

In short
Col. Ronald Bigirwa, the leader of the recruitment team, says 11 people were dismissed due to Hepatitis B infection; one skin infection and another was HIV positive. One of the disqualified recruits told URN on condition of anonymity that he was surprised with the experience.
Lack of Qualifications Frustrates LDU Recruitment in Nebbi15 Oct 2018, 07:16 Comments 378 Views Nebbi, Uganda Northern Security Report
UPDF soldiers speak to some of the successful recruits at Nebbi district Local government soon after the road run
