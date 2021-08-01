In short
The Acholi region is experiencing significant sexual and reproductive health challenges like teenage pregnancies, early marriages, HIV and gender-based violence, habits which, according to leaders, have increased greatly during the COVID-19 lockdown, when movements were restricted, while schools and places of worship remained closed.
Lack of Sexuality Education Fuelling Moral Decay Among Youths in Acholi
a group of excited youth dancing outside Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu during FUFA Drum Football tournament - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
