Lack of Soil Equipment Frustrating Farmers in Acholi Sub Region

In short
The soil sensor plays a vital role in modern agricultural and horticultural management and provides a regular assessment of major nutrient levels in the soil to make fertilizer recommendations and to ensure optimum growing conditions.
Lack of Soil Equipment Frustrating Farmers in Acholi Sub Region11 Aug 2021, 07:57 Comments 129 Views Omoro, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Feature
In short
Mentioned: Odek Sub County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.