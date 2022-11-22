Lack of Teachers, Classrooms Hampering Learning at Punuoluru Primary School

In short
The school with an enrollment of 1,374 pupils has eight classrooms, 125 desks, and only 15 out of the required 34 teachers. The head teacher’s office has also been turned into a store and library.
Lack of Teachers, Classrooms Hampering Learning at Punuoluru Primary School22 Nov 2022
