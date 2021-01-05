In short
Due to a lack of staff like nurses trained in critical care and anesthesiologists, critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring vital care are referred to ICUs in Kampala. This has left many ICU’s in the capital overwhelmed with numbers
Lack of Trained Staff Leaves ICUs in Regional Referral Hospitals Idle
5 Jan 2021
One of the eight ICU beds not fully assembled and installed at Arua Regional Referral Hospital. According to health workers, the lack of trained nurses is likely to leave such equipment idle in hospitals
