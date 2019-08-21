Lubulwa Henry
Lack of Transport Hindering Agriculture Extension Works in Island Districts

Minister Vincent Ssempijja spraying a coffee farm in Mbale recently

However, extension workers in island districts have not received any means of transport to help them traverse areas under their jurisdiction. These extension workers need motorized boats to sail on water. The Agriculture Ministry has instead offered motorcycles to the outlying island sub counties to deliver services from one island to another.

 

