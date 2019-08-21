Lack of Transport Hindering Agriculture Extension Works in Island Districts

In short
However, extension workers in island districts have not received any means of transport to help them traverse areas under their jurisdiction. These extension workers need motorized boats to sail on water. The Agriculture Ministry has instead offered motorcycles to the outlying island sub counties to deliver services from one island to another.
Lack of Transport Hindering Agriculture Extension Works in Island Districts21 Aug 2019, 07:46 Comments 144 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Misc Updates
