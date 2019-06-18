Dominic Ochola
Lacor Hospital’s Suspected Ebola Cases Test Negative

18 Jun 2019

Gulu was the epicentre of the first Ebola Outbreak in Uganda, which devastated the region killing more than 200 people and affecting more than 400. Among the dead were three nursing school students and the Medical Director of Lacor Hospital Dr Matthew Lukwiya.

 

