Dominic Ochola
14:47

Lakang Land Claimants Fault Ministry for Dragging Recovery of Compensation Money

24 Sep 2020, 14:37 Comments 71 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Northern Crime Agriculture Updates
IMG-20200911-WA0052

IMG-20200911-WA0052

In short
Investigations conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, George Bamugemereire in 2019 unearthed irregularities. The report also faulted some Ministry of land officials for attempting to compensate ghost landowners with the aim of causing government a financial loss.

 

Tagged with: Anti-Corruption compensation ghost land owners pseudo beneficiaries.
Mentioned: Amuru District Amuru Sub-County. Madhvani Sugar Factory. Post Bank, Uganda The Inspectorate of Government (IGG)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.