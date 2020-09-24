In short
Investigations conducted by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, George Bamugemereire in 2019 unearthed irregularities. The report also faulted some Ministry of land officials for attempting to compensate ghost landowners with the aim of causing government a financial loss.
Lakang Land Claimants Fault Ministry for Dragging Recovery of Compensation Money
In short
Mentioned: Amuru District Amuru Sub-County. Madhvani Sugar Factory. Post Bank, Uganda The Inspectorate of Government (IGG)
