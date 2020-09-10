In short
Bernard Oboyo, an aggrieved claimant told URN that his 300 acres of land in Lujoro village was fraudulently surveyed and 161 million shillings’ partial compensation was paid to a different person who does not own land in the area.
Lakang Land Owners in Amuru Demand Fresh Verification of Claimants
10 Sep 2020
Some of the disgruntled Lakang land owners demanding fresh verification of their names after ghost land owners infiltrated the list of claimants - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Amuru District Lamogi Land Trust Development Association Madhavani Group of companies. Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development
