Emmanuel Okello
13:21

Fishermen Abandon Lake Albert Citing Insecurity

3 Dec 2018, 10:51 Comments 203 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Updates
General David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defense Forces Addressing the Agrieved Lake Albert Fishermen at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district last week Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Salome Byamugisha, one of the fishermen, said he can no longer operate his fishing business peacefully while on Lake Albert given the persistent attacks by armed Congolese Militias.

 

