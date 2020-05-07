Rising Lake Albert Water Levels Displace 200 in Pakwach

In short
Over 100 houses in the two sub-counties have been submerged and property worth millions of shillings destroyed by the floods which started on Monday.
Rising Lake Albert Water Levels Displace 200 in Pakwach7 May 2020, 11:30 Comments 108 Views Environment Security Misc Report
Some of the villages submerged by the rising L. Albert water levels in Bugungu village.....courtesy photo.
