Candia Stephen
11:33

Rising Lake Albert Water Levels Displace 200 in Pakwach

7 May 2020, 11:30 Comments 108 Views Environment Security Misc Report
Some of the villages submerged by the rising L. Albert water levels in Bugungu village.....courtesy photo.

In short
Over 100 houses in the two sub-counties have been submerged and property worth millions of shillings destroyed by the floods which started on Monday.

 

