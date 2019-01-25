In short
The funnel-shaped white smock descended and covered the skies for several minutes sending residents in fear from the rare weather phenomenon. Although no damage was caused the waterspout forced all the canoes which had been docked at Harutinda to float.
Lake Bunyonyi Waterspout Shock Still Haunts Residents
25 Jan 2019
A cyclone that hit lake Bunyonyi on January 21st 2019 Login to license this image from 1$.
