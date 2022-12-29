Lake Kijjanebarola Flood Victims Starving

Part of the flooded houses that were affected after Lake Kijjanebarola burst its banks in Rakai district, the Victims are starving after crops were destroyed

In short

Moses Luyima, the Kooki Culture Health Minister, who is also coordinating the district emergency response team, says that their field visit to the affected communities has established that the majority of the victims lost all their properties and are currently facing starvation due to the lack of food.