Lake Wamala on the Verge of Extinction

In short
Ali Ssekiwunga, another resident of the area, says the gauges placed in the lake by the Environment Ministry were initially submerged by they are now visible.
Lake Wamala on the Verge of Extinction23 Jul 2018, 12:01 Comments 197 Views Mityana, Uganda Environment Misc Tourism Feature
Lake Wamala ecosystem stands at the edge of extinction. Residents blame authorities for little or no deliberate attempts made to save the lake as selfish individuals continue to encroach on it with impunity. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
