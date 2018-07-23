Christopher Kisekka
12:01

Lake Wamala on the Verge of Extinction

23 Jul 2018, 12:01 Comments 197 Views Mityana, Uganda Environment Misc Tourism Feature
Lake Wamala ecosystem stands at the edge of extinction. Residents blame authorities for little or no deliberate attempts made to save the lake as selfish individuals continue to encroach on it with impunity. Christopher Kisekka

Lake Wamala ecosystem stands at the edge of extinction. Residents blame authorities for little or no deliberate attempts made to save the lake as selfish individuals continue to encroach on it with impunity. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Ali Ssekiwunga, another resident of the area, says the gauges placed in the lake by the Environment Ministry were initially submerged by they are now visible.

 

Tagged with: lake wamala floating vegetation fragile ecosystem human activities threatening the biodiversity massive cultivation in the buffer zones endangered species management of the lake wamala resources fish ton zone buffer area resident team hank cultivation float landing kind eucalyptus plantation tomato garden rice
Mentioned: bachwezi dynasty ministry of environment 164 square 1990 87 square 2000 mityana natural resources officer 80 square lake wmala henry muguluma katiko ali ssekiwunga environment ministry uganda national bureau of statistics michael abeneza joseph luzige yasin bbira uganda mubende gomba nation wetlands atlas

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.