Former Fighters against Lakwena Petition Kadaga over Compensation

A section of Ugandans who battled rebel leader Alice Lakwena have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament over delayed compensation for their role in stopping the rebel.
Former Fighters against Lakwena Petition Kadaga over Compensation27 Jan 2020, 21:46 Kampala, Uganda Politics Northern Updates
Mentioned: Holy Spirit Movement [HSM]
