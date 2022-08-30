Lamwo Accounts Assistant Interdicted Over Alleged Forgery

In short
The Chief Administrative Officer Francis Majjeme says Akena’s case is too complex and criminal in nature since during his interdiction it was discovered that he forged documents and signatures of his accounting officer and withdrew 14 million Shillings from the sub-county bank accounts.
Lamwo Accounts Assistant Interdicted Over Alleged Forgery30 Aug 2022, 15:05 Comments 114 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Crime Northern Updates
In short
