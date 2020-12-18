Lamwo Ayuu Alai Sugarcane Out-growers Cooperatives Society Starts Operations

In short
Mohamoud Mohammed, the Executive Director of Horyal Holdings Investment Limited; the company undertaking the sugarcane production project says formal operationalization of the cooperative society follows a successful verification exercise of beneficiaries conducted by government and the district.
Lamwo Ayuu Alai Sugarcane Out-growers Cooperatives Society Starts Operations18 Dec 2020, 15:52 Comments 142 Views Lamwo, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Northern Updates
Mohamoud the executive director HORYAL, Francis Ojwiya interim chair Ayuu Alali Cooperatives and James Kidega Lamwo RDC Photo By Dan M Komakech (2)
