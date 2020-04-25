In short
This restrictive measure comes in the wake of an increase in infections among long-distance truck drivers, most of them, Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals, crossing through Uganda to South Sudan. On Thursday, 11 truck drivers tested positive to the virus driving the number of COVID-19 cases to 74. Another driver tested positive yesterday.
Lamwo District COVID-19 Taskforce Bans Stopovers for Long Distance Trucks
