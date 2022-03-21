Shiphrah Kwagala
19:35

Lamwo District Woman MP Election Petitioner Requests to Submit Additional Evidence

21 Mar 2022, 19:33 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Human rights Court Updates
Molly Lanyero , loser of Lamwo Women Member of Parliament

Molly Lanyero , loser of Lamwo Women Member of Parliament

In short
Last year in September, Gulu High Court dismissed the election petition filed by Molly Lanyero, an NRM party candidate who was the incumbent at the time of the election, on grounds of lack of sufficient evidence. However, Lanyero went ahead to challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal against the ruling by Gulu High Court.

 

Tagged with: Election Petitions
Mentioned: Court of Appeal Electoral Commission KTA Advocates Molly Lanyero Nancy Acora

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.